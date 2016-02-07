Adam Różyński

Github replacement icon

Adam Różyński
Adam Różyński
  • Save
Github replacement icon replacement icon os x mac icon
Download color palette

At the beginning of 2015 I made replacement icon for Github for Mac. I hope you like it! :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 7, 2016
Adam Różyński
Adam Różyński

More by Adam Różyński

View profile
    • Like