Bricchetto Sangiovese

Bricchetto Sangiovese multiply packaging 2016 illustration layout stroke type label wine
The first wine label composition for Bricchetto Sangiovese 2014. My aim is to reflect the beautiful Italian architecture and heritage.

Posted on Feb 7, 2016
Digital Artist Fascinated With Iridescent & Outer Space.
