Bold Line Design

Charmin EXSoft Gamer Mascot Variation

Bold Line Design
Bold Line Design
  • Save
Charmin EXSoft Gamer Mascot Variation vector design logo mascot
Download color palette

Indiana Jones! The second in a series of mascot variations of the Toilet Paper Mascot for a Youtube gamer channel.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 7, 2016
Bold Line Design
Bold Line Design

More by Bold Line Design

View profile
    • Like