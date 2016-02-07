Billiter Studio

Corrugate Sculpture Skyline: Cincinnati

Corrugate Sculpture Skyline: Cincinnati sculpture relief
I created a 6 foot wide by 2 feet tall relief sculpture of corrugate cardboard for a group show at the branding agency LPK. You can see more of the sculpture in this video: https://vimeo.com/115997612

Posted on Feb 7, 2016
