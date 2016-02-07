Nick Volkert

Annoyed IL Birds: The Cardinal

Nick Volkert
Nick Volkert
  • Save
Annoyed IL Birds: The Cardinal cold winter illustration state bird chicago il illinois cardinal
Download color palette

Although it's been a mild winter, the state bird of Illinois, The Cardinal, is still annoyed by the cold.

Pick up a print!

My stores: Redbubble / Society6 / Design By Humans / TeePublic

View all tags
Posted on Feb 7, 2016
Nick Volkert
Nick Volkert
Creative in Greater Chicagoland. Go SOX!

More by Nick Volkert

View profile
    • Like