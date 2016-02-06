Sylvia Boomer Yang

NFL Infographic // Numbers Behind the Super Bowl

It was a honor of creating an infographic video for the 50th anniversary of the big game, we're taking a look at the numbers behind America's undeclared national holiday, the Super Bowl. My role in the project is art direction, storyboarding and animation.

The video has been released on NFL youtube channel - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhBX9r4gJzY

