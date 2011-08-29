Anthony Wartinger

Quality Control

Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
  • Save
Quality Control quality control type grey orange canvas
Download color palette

Daily Design. Messing around with some techniques from a bit back.

Check it here. http://www.tumblr.com/xe54e7innw

80107c5cd3b8885e53238603350253eb
Rebound of
Positively Positive
By Anthony Wartinger
View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2011
Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
Born, raised, and designing in the Heart of it All.

More by Anthony Wartinger

View profile
    • Like