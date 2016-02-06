FluffyLeecy

Happy Monkey Year!

Happy Monkey Year! bless lunar new year monkey new year chinese new year
Just drew this monkey to wish you a happy Chinese new year!
:DDDDD

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
