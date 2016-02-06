Leo Gomez B

Travesuras

Travesuras branding illustration
I'm currently working on some branding for my brother-in-law's day care. I used the bases for the character on the right, to create the one on the left and would like to see how far I can take it!

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
