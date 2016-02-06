Chase Warner

1964 Ford Falcon

1964 Ford Falcon
1964 Ford Falcon was never a Trans-Am car back in the 60's, but its a car I have always loved and have wondered what it would have been like if it had been in that series.

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
