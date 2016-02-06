Austin Fitz

Kanto Nurses Association

Here is another addition to my Pokemon celebration. Badge design for the Kanto Nurses Association. This started out for the Pokemon center and I decided to expand from that idea.

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
