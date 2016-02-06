Rob Pixelated Dribbble

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For our Fort Awesome avatars, we wanted something to evoke the 16-bit era of our childhoods. We started with real headshots from an awesome photographer friend and hand modified every single pixel. Final image is 32x32.