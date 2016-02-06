Nick Martinelli

Missoula Floods

Missoula Floods imaginary cartography map
This is an imagined view of the landscape near Portland, OR during the Missoula floods ~10k-15k years ago. 400' flood crest is shown.

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
