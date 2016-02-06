Sam Atmore (Kiwi Sam)

Flickr Intro Interaction Prototype

signup photo input flickr blur signin register login interaction ux ui
Experimenting with an alternative welcome experience for the popular photo sharing app Flickr. Where the simple swipe gesture allows the user to bring the background photo into focus while moving between the register & login screen. See the original design of both screens here

https://dribbble.com/shots/2503182-Alternative-Flickr-Login-Register-Concept

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
