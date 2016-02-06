Daniel Noskin

Discover

Daniel Noskin
Daniel Noskin
  • Save
Discover music spotify discover weekly astronaut space discover
Download color palette

I made a fun little app. With Discover, you can automatically sync your current Spotify Discover Weekly playlist offline, archive older weeks, and coming soon: listen to your friend's Discover Weekly. Check it and let me know any feedback https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/discover-weekly-curated-music/id1072012628?mt=8

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Daniel Noskin
Daniel Noskin

More by Daniel Noskin

View profile
    • Like