Daissy Designs

Full Sail Hall of Fame 7 Inductees

Daissy Designs
Daissy Designs
Hire Me
  • Save
Full Sail Hall of Fame 7 Inductees renderedthreads illustration faces vector
Download color palette

Fun illustration series (1/6) for this year's Full Sail Hall of Fame Week.

Learn about Keith Guerrette at FullSail.edu

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Daissy Designs
Daissy Designs
Hi, I'm Daissy, Sr UX Designer open for remote opportunities
Hire Me

More by Daissy Designs

View profile
    • Like