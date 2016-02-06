Noble Bakken

King of the Editors

Noble Bakken
Noble Bakken
  • Save
King of the Editors mascot logo logo mascot illustrator pentool zoo lion billion billionarts
Download color palette

Mascot logo for the lead editor of a Call of Duty sniping team. I chose to represent him with the key frame stopwatch icon behind him to represent the editing team.

Hit "L" if you enjoy! Have a great day/night!

5127d77034371b77916343031d5fa7ad
Rebound of
King of the Zoo
By Noble Bakken
View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Noble Bakken
Noble Bakken

More by Noble Bakken

View profile
    • Like