Mau Manifesto

Mau Manifesto scroll audio web design one-pager bruce mau manifesto design
Weekend project #1: an interactive scrollable one-pager that reads and speaks. About design. Text from 'Manifesto' by Bruce Mau from 2007.

http://www.ldaniel.eu/mau-manifesto/

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
