I was inspired by video where Maya Plisetskaya plays with Bolero.
It was a superb performance with excellent scenography and costumes. Some kind of negative space illusion.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SsSALaDJuN4

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Senior Brand Identity Designer. Logo Specialist.
