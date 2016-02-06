Chi-cheemaun app 1

The Chi-Cheemaun is a vehicle-carrying ferry that takes people from Tobermory to Manitoulin Island (Canada). There are lots of activities to do on the island, but they are not well known to the general public. That's why we created an app that would curate all the various attractions, and group them according to people's interests - like food, nature, culture, shopping etc The users can then travel to these venues easily thorough the app's built-in GPS. The design was made to emulate native woodland style paintings of the aboriginal people of Manitoulin Island.