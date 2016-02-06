Good Pie - UX Design & Research

Shaun Scholtz

Working on some animated iconography for my website. Lots of inspiration drawn from you guys on here - particularly @Madebyelvis and @mikistefanoski

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
