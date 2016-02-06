Clay Cavender

Goldfinger

Goldfinger oo7 bond gun sundance art cinema charcoal acrylic painting
The pistol from the iconic OO7 film Goldfinger in charcoal and acrylic on layered tissue paper for Sundance Film Festival.

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
