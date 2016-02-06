Cubic Pixel

Pleasant Shutters Logo lettering custom type pleasant blinds shutters logo
Logo made for a company that sells window blinds and shutters. This is my second attempt at lettering. Any feedback or advice for improvement would be appreciated.

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
    • Like