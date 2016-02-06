Denny Kurien

Chi-cheemaun app 2

Denny Kurien
Denny Kurien
  • Save
Chi-cheemaun app 2 manitoulin canada aboriginal mobie ui ux app chicheemaun
Download color palette

We created the Chi-Cheemaun mobile app so that it would curate all the various attractions on Manitoulin Island, and group them according to people's interests - like food, nature, culture, shopping etc The users can then travel to these venues easily thorough the app's built-in GPS.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Denny Kurien
Denny Kurien

More by Denny Kurien

View profile
    • Like