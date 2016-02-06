Ellen Verleyen

Kingfisher

Ellen Verleyen
Ellen Verleyen
  • Save
Kingfisher wedding couple pattern abstract vector illustration fish bird kingfisher
Download color palette

Decided to take another look at the kingfisher I did a few weeks ago. I never felt fully satisfied with it. Also, I managed to turn it into a whole different type of Kingfisher too :'-).

I feel like this could make a pretty cute wedding invitation illustration! Feel free to leave your thoughts below!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Ellen Verleyen
Ellen Verleyen

More by Ellen Verleyen

View profile
    • Like