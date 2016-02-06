joe colly

can't feel my...

really digging garrett derosset's melty style, was inspired to try my own. not sure if it's quite there but hope i did him justice

Rebound of
01112016
By Garrett DeRossett
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

