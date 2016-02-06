Goldilocks & The Three Bears: Someone's Been Eating My Porridge

Gretchen Ellen Powers

GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS: SOMEONE'S BEEN EATING MY PORRIDGE
11"x14" Watercolor & gouache on paper, 2016

The second installment in my version of the classic fairy tale, Goldilocks and the Three Bears. My take once again depicts a different view of the curious girl and the Bear family, where they are the best of friends and she has been invited over for breakfast. Goldilocks and Papa Bear are sitting down for a steaming bowl of hot porridge. Mama Bear and Baby Bear had better hurry up and join them, before it's all gone!

www.gretchenellenpowers.com

