Goldilocks & The Three Bears: Someone's Been Eating My Porridge

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS: SOMEONE'S BEEN EATING MY PORRIDGE
11"x14" Watercolor & gouache on paper, 2016
The second installment in my version of the classic fairy tale, Goldilocks and the Three Bears. My take once again depicts a different view of the curious girl and the Bear family, where they are the best of friends and she has been invited over for breakfast. Goldilocks and Papa Bear are sitting down for a steaming bowl of hot porridge. Mama Bear and Baby Bear had better hurry up and join them, before it's all gone!
www.gretchenellenpowers.com