Meher Goel

Daily to-do list

Meher Goel
Meher Goel
  • Save
Daily to-do list 100dayschallenge daily list designer hype interactive ux ui checklist
Download color palette

I decided to use Hype Tumult to create the interaction for a to-do list IOS app. Comments and thoughts are always welcome :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Meher Goel
Meher Goel

More by Meher Goel

View profile
    • Like