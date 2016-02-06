Niklas Arthursson

unexpected symmetri

unexpected symmetri texture illustration motion design
I was deep inside the keyframeing process on a personal project. When I suddenly felt the need to put textures on a small portion of it. Mirror it around and press render. But now I really have to get back to the keyframeing! : 3

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
