Pork Chop Day Closeup

Pork Chop Day Closeup porkchop day vector apparel design
This was an apparel design for a restaurant, featuring two mascots I had previously created (frog and peach) and introducing a minor character to the mix (pig). This was the first of a series of shirts highlighting a featured food item on the menu for each day of the week. This was printed direct-to-garment on navy shirts for sale at the restaurant.

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
