▲Claudiu Ungureanu

BBssentials

▲Claudiu Ungureanu
▲Claudiu Ungureanu
  • Save
BBssentials baby retail toys blue essentials bird duck
Download color palette

wip. Logo for a store selling baby essentials - BBssentials. feedback is appreciated. thx.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2011
▲Claudiu Ungureanu
▲Claudiu Ungureanu

More by ▲Claudiu Ungureanu

View profile
    • Like