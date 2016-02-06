Michael B. Myers Jr.

Kicker animation - Skullcandy

Michael B. Myers Jr.
Michael B. Myers Jr.
Hire Me
  • Save
Kicker animation - Skullcandy sports skullcandy football motion animation
Download color palette

Decided to put some animation to one of my favorite illustrations done for Skullcandy last year.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Michael B. Myers Jr.
Michael B. Myers Jr.
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael B. Myers Jr.

View profile
    • Like