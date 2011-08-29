Jeff Halmos

League's Family Equity Fund

League's Family Equity Fund logo leaves green house chimney financial
Logo for League Family Equity Fund. The leaves form a home with a chimney, suggesting a growing investment.

Posted on Aug 29, 2011
