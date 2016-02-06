🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
By the Power of Grey-Skull!! He-Man and the Masters of the universe. I think I almost owned the whole collection of action figures. Here He-Man looks like he just saw Skelator NAKED! .. lol.