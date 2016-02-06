Denny Kurien

He-man 80s cartoon greyskull prince adams masters of the universe heman he-man he man
By the Power of Grey-Skull!! He-Man and the Masters of the universe. I think I almost owned the whole collection of action figures. Here He-Man looks like he just saw Skelator NAKED! .. lol.

