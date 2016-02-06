Denny Kurien

scooter cykill leaderone transformers 80s cartoons robots gobots
Gobots .. wasn't as popular as the Transformers, but they were still fun to watch. That's Leader-One in the middle, flanked by Scooter on the right, and the evil Cy-Kill on the left.

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
