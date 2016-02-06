Arthur McSpineless

A small animation that was part of the same project I created the dragon/sword/heart stickers for you can find on my profile :-)

This was probably one of the more advanced animations I've created when it comes to animating characters. Could be better though, someday I'd love to remake this into something smoother. But for now, this'll do!

(The legs were a HUGE pain to animate, they took lots of video studies of horses trotting around :-) )