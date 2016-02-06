Mystie Chamberlin

Boy And Girl {rejected book cover designs}

Rejected book cover design, but I really liked it. This design is available for similar title ideas. Please contact me if interested.

Rebound of
Rejected Book Cover design {Mockup}
Mystie Chamberlin
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
