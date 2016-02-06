Steph Sohn

Steph Sohn
Steph Sohn
Nighthawks Logo bird sports team necbl nighthawk night baseball hawk logo
Logo design for the newest team in the NECBL, the Upper Valley Nighthawks.

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
