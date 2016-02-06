Steph Sohn

Stanley

Steph Sohn
Steph Sohn
  • Save
Stanley mascot character wise owl logo
Download color palette

Logo design for AddictionWise, an online source for addicts and their loved ones.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Steph Sohn
Steph Sohn

More by Steph Sohn

View profile
    • Like