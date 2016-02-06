Allison Brunton

Top Chef: Embroidered Lettering Effect

Typography for the Top Chef Instagram Campaign // Quote by Chef Dave Martin // Season 1 Episode 7

Idea behind this design was to make the quote appear stitched onto a chef’s coat. Full graphic seen here:
Created/Designed at McBeard Media. Courtesy of Bravo.

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
