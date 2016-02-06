Graham Hall

Isometric Crew

Graham Hall
Graham Hall
  • Save
Isometric Crew fun hand turkey flat portraits people fanda dowabunga crackalackin
Download color palette

I've been working on drawing people in my ongoing quest to get better at it. I decided to practice by doing portraits of the hosts of the Isometric podcast, Brianna Wu, Mikah Sargent, Steve Lubitz, and Georgia Dow.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Graham Hall
Graham Hall

More by Graham Hall

View profile
    • Like