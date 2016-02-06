B®andits

Kodi

B®andits
B®andits
Hire Me
  • Save
Kodi type monogram open theatre software home kodi player play branding redesign logo
Download color palette

my version of Kodi logo
[ Kodi - Open Source Home Theatre Software ]

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
B®andits
B®andits
Image or nothing.
Hire Me

More by B®andits

View profile
    • Like