Generation Why (EP Cover) I

Generation Why (EP Cover) I cd record the noolands print package ep
My band and I finally finished our Rock & Roll EP called "Generation Why". We do our marketing ourselves and we took on the package design as well! Was difficult but we did it! Hope it looks as good as it sounds.

Give it a listen here! Let me know what you think!

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
