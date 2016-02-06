MW Motion

Horse Study - Front Legs

Horse Study - Front Legs wireframes study animal flat cycle walk legs four animation horse
Continuing with my four legged walk cycle, I've now animated the front legs. Next I need to animate the head!

This will be a continued study until I have a fully animated horse, keep an eye out for the progression.

Rear legs still 2x
Rebound of
Horse Study - Rear Legs
By MW Motion
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
