Gerben Geeraerts

Spotify Widget - Justin Bieber Purpose

Gerben Geeraerts
Gerben Geeraerts
  • Save
Spotify Widget - Justin Bieber Purpose music player audio player app widget spotify
Download color palette

Tried to create a Spotify widget in less than 60 minutes. Was fun :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Gerben Geeraerts
Gerben Geeraerts

More by Gerben Geeraerts

View profile
    • Like