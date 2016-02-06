Derick Moncado

My MVMT Watch

My MVMT Watch illustration vector art sacramento illustrator vector movement mvmt mvmt watch
I've recently joined the MVMT! ("movement"). Lovin' these sleek, minimalistic watches so much I illustrated the one I just ordered ⌚️

