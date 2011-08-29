Upload a photo

Lincoln Patrick Furrow

An upload window for a secret project. I feel like I'm starting to understand and appreciate the beauty of buttons.
Edit: Actually, I think what I meant to say was: the little details can really make or break a design. It's worth putting time into!

Upload and Search icons by IconSweets.
http://www.iconsweets2.com/

Posted on Aug 29, 2011
