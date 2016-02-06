Chiara Mensa

Personal brand identity, marque

Personal brand identity, marque minimal teal blue logo personal branding designer pencil cm marque
This are all the colour variations of the my personal logo marque. The concept behind it is for it to represent at once my initials, CM, and a pencil, the universal symbol for 'designer'.

Rebound of
Chiara Mensa's personal brand identity
