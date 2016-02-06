Aaron Moody

Branded Loader

Aaron Moody
Aaron Moody
  • Save
Branded Loader interface template branded chrome extension ui
Download color palette

Worked on a branded loading 'screen' for the trustafact Chrome extension that @Rosie worked on!

Super simple and reusable for different use cases

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Aaron Moody
Aaron Moody

More by Aaron Moody

View profile
    • Like