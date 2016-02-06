Adrian Fernandez

Smartphones

Adrian Fernandez
Adrian Fernandez
  • Save
Smartphones connect smartphone refugee awareness
Download color palette

>There exists a prejudice that refugees don’t really need help as they carry "luxusitems" like smartphones: "Things can’t be that bad."

The thing is...they are mostly used to communicate with familymembers.<

I started a bigger project to create awareness through illustrations.
The topics are gonna be various - right now the focus is on refugees.

You can follow the project here and here

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Adrian Fernandez
Adrian Fernandez
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Adrian Fernandez

View profile
    • Like